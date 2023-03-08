Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 08 March 2023 – Below is a post by Facebook blogger Simon Mwangi Muthiora revealing how Dj Fatxo tried to cover up Jeff Mwathi’s mysterious death.

It is alleged that Jeff was murdered at Dj Fatxo’s house and thrown from the 10th floor.

Jeff did not say he was meeting Dj Fatxo for the first time. In fact, his mother knew that they had met before and had even shared photos. Furthermore, Jeff had been to Dj Fatxo’s house before, and his girlfriend can attest to this.

Jeff was a happy and honest kid, but people have judged him unfairly since he cannot defend himself. Before claiming that Jeff lied to his mother about knowing Dj Fatxo, listen to the audio again and use your brain properly.

It was actually the suspect who initially claimed not to know Jeff after the incident. When things started to get messy, they introduced the theory of suicide. They claim that Jeff was suicidal in 2019 and that his girlfriend rescued him in Ngara.

However, in 2019, Jeff was still in high school and was waiting to sit for KCSE. He had not even left Nyandarua.

If you cannot help us get justice, at least stop spreading lies about when and where they met. These diversionary tactics will only work for the killers. Jeff was known to so many Celebs that he sold shoes too. I was his customer and I am bitter because the boy had a future that was brutally cut short.

