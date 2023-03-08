Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 08 March 2023 – A pastor is in police custody after he was arrested in connection with the murder of a 35-year-old lady last month.

The suspect, 50-year-old Christopher Kiptum Keter, has been on the run since February 8, 2023, after killing Christine Makena Maingi.

He was flushed out of his hideout in Embakasi’s Mukuru Kwa Njenga slums on Tuesday, March 7.

Detectives obtained CCTV footage and mobile phone communications that revealed that the two were together on the nights of February 5th and 6th.

Christine’s decomposing body was discovered two days later in a residential building in Ruiru.

Drugs were recovered at the scene of crime to give detectives an initial impression that she had taken her own life through a drug overdose.

However, an autopsy conducted on the body ruled out drug overdose.

The autopsy report revealed that she died due to strangulation, ruling out suicide speculations.

The deceased and the pastor regularly met for prayer sessions.

When she was murdered, the pastor visited her at her parents’ home in Ruiru for prayers.

Her parents had travelled upcountry.

Family members say Makena introduced the suspect as a pastor and confirmed that they would regularly meet for prayer sessions.

The two first met on a journey from Mombasa to Nairobi early this year.

The suspect is in police custody awaiting arraignment on Thursday for the offense of murder contrary to section 203 of the penal code.

Makena was laid to rest on 18th February in Meru County.

