Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, 06 March 2023 – A man has been charged with pretending to be an advocate of the High court after he was busted in the line of duty at a Nairobi court.

The suspect, Mitchel Juma Joy, represented a client at Makadara Law Courts on diverse dates between February 17 and 23, 2023.

He appeared before Principal Magistrate Eric Mutunga and made an application for a review of bail terms for a woman remanded at the Langata women’s prison after she was charged with a criminal offense.

However, the magistrate became suspicious because of the way the accused person addressed the court.

He demanded to know whether he was a qualified advocate and ordered him to be detained in the court cells pending arrest.

Detectives from Buruburu police station later arrested him and conducted investigations.

After detectives wrote to the Law Society of Kenya to confirm whether the suspect is an advocate registered by the LSK, it was established that he was a fake lawyer.

The suspect denied the charges before Principal magistrate Lewis Gatheru of Makadara Law Courts and claimed that he is a paralegal who has been helping litigants.

Paralegal duties involve preparing legal documents, research, admin, providing quotes to clients, interviewing clients and witnesses, giving clients legal information, going to court and handling a caseload of clients.

The suspect was released on a cash bail of Sh50, 000.

The case will be mentioned on March 17, 2023, before the hearing starts on May 29.

Below is a photo of the fake lawyer.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.