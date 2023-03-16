Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 16, 2023 – Two suspects believed to have defrauded $1 Million USD from an American citizen were yesterday arraigned at the Kibera Law Courts and released on a Sh 500,000 cash bail.

In one of the latest and high level fake gold scams in the capital, the two, Nicholas Otieno Ndolo alias Nick who is the director of DSI Mining and Minerals Ltd and Thomas Otieno Ngoe the director of AFRICORP Legal consultancy, were arrested following a complain lodged by the American at Capitol Hill Police Station.

This is after the foreigner transferred $1 Million USD from his account at the Northern Trust Bank based in the United States to AFRICOP’s Equity bank account, after a deal to buy gold from ‘Nick’ was sealed.

‘Nick’ went ahead and sent several documents through WhatsApp to the complainant as proof of sale of gold, which included nomination of Thomas Otieno, the director of AFRICORP legal consultancy as the legal consultant.

That marked the beginning of the would-be investor’s tribulations as his endless pleas to at least have a view of the precious metal he had bought were not met before the duo became unreachable.

This prompted him to report to police and a manhunt for the two suspects was immediately launched, leading to their arrest in Kilimani and Lavington areas of the city.

The court ruled that the two be released on a Sh500,000 cash bail plus one contact person and they were further ordered to report to the investigating officer every Monday and Thursday. Mention of the case was set for April 3, 2023.

By DCI