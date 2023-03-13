Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 13, 2023 – The Russian government said on Monday that the award of an Oscar to a documentary about jailed Putin Critic, Alexei Navalny showed “a certain element of politicisation” by Hollywood.

“Navalny”, which won the Academy Award for best feature documentary on Sunday, shows the fierce Kremlin critic recovering in Germany from being poisoned with a nerve agent in Siberia in 2020, and working with the investigative news outlet Bellingcat to unmask those responsible.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov speaking on Monday, March 13 said he had not watched the film, but that nevertheless, “I dare to assume that there is of course a certain element of politicisation of the topic”.

He said that “Hollywood is no stranger to politics, it is politicized “but I can’t talk about any cinematic merits of this film, because I’m not familiar with it.”

In the shocking documentary, Navalny pinned responsibility for the poisoning episode on a team of agents from the FSB state security service although Russia denied attempting to kill him.

Navalny has long been a thorn in the side of President Vladimir Putin, who avoids mentioning his name in public. He is now serving combined sentences of 11-1/2 years in a high-security penal colony for fraud and contempt of court on charges that he says were trumped up to silence him.

Watch the victory speech after the award was announced.

"Alexei, the world has not forgotten your vital message to us all: We cannot, we must not be afraid to oppose dictators and authoritarianism wherever it rears its head."



“Navalny” wins the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature Film.#Oscarshttps://t.co/OizA2V1EIT pic.twitter.com/XKW3M1wJjR — ABC News (@ABC) March 13, 2023

'My husband is in prison for telling the truth' — Yulia Navalnaya, wife of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, accepted the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature for 'Navalny' #Oscars pic.twitter.com/qehQjeCPZc — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 13, 2023