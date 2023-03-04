Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, March 4, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has confirmed that former Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i is now in exile in Britain.

Speaking on Friday after opening the Eldoret Agriculture Show, Gachagua termed Matiang’i as a coward for escaping from the country.

However, Gachagua defended President William Ruto’s administration saying it has no plans of persecuting former state officers who used their power excessively like Matiangi.

“Some people are cowards because if they were brave, they would not be running away from the country. Those five years, they used to harass us, but they thought that we were going to harass them.

“He is even scared of his own shadow because he used to terrorise those who did not agree with the government, and now he thinks that we will use police the same way they used them to harass their political opponents,” Gachagua said.

Matiangi escaped from the country on February 19th and he used a KLM cargo plane to escape.

He landed in the Netherlands and took a plane to Britain where he sought asylum for political reasons.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.