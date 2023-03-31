Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 31, 2023 – Fresh details have emerged about the owner of the mysterious Prado that was teargassed during Azimio One Kenya Alliance demos in the Pipeline area on Thursday.

According to reporters who were inside the car, they were teargassed and assaulted by police officers as they tried to access Outering Road from Kware Bridge, Pipeline.

The lone Prado was left standing on the road as missiles of teargas bombarded the car sputtering all screens.

Citizen NTV journalists aboard the vehicle claimed they jumped out of the vehicle registration KDD,233 D when they realized police might kill them.

A spot-check on the ownership of the car is that the Prado is owned by Mathare Member of Parliament, Antony Oluoch, who was one of the organiser of the Aziimio demos on Thursday.

Now, many Kenyans are wondering why the journalists used a politician’s car instead of using their cars for easy identification and have impartial coverage of the rally led by Raila Odinga.

Here is a document from NTSA showing the Prado is owned by Tom Oluoch.

