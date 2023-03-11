Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, March 11, 2023 – Former IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati may soon land a lucrative job in government.

This is after it emerged that President William Ruto is planning to appoint him as a Court of Appeal Judge.

Speaking in Migori yesterday, Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed claimed that Ruto wants to appoint Chebukati as a Court of Appeal judge as a reward for ‘stealing’ Raila Odinga’s victory for him.

According to Junet, Kenya Kwanza allied MPs have tabled a miscellaneous amendment bill in the National Assembly to increase Court of Appeal judges from thirty to seventy in a bid to accommodate Chebukati.

“Mimi nimeona jana nikiwa bunge wameleta kitu inaitwa miscellaneous amendment bill ambayo wanataka kuongeza judges wa Court of Appeal kutoka salasini mpaka sabini. Niliwauliza ni nani ako na kesi mingi namna hii wameniambia ya kwamba ati vile Chebukati ametangazia hawa results wanataka kumfanya awe Court of Appeal judge. Nani ako tayari kupeleka kesi kwa Chebukati?” Junet posed.

Chebukati exited IEBC on January 17 alongside commissioners Boya Molu and Abdi Guliye following the end of their six years tenure.

