Tuesday, March 7, 2023 – Renowned political analyst, Prof. Mutahi Ngunyi, has sent a message to President William Ruto after one of his lieutenants threatened to clamp the media.

In a social media post on Monday, Kericho County Senator Aaron Cheruiyot said that the media and banking sectors were run by cartels who would do anything to protect each other.

“President Willian Samoei Ruto will succeed in crushing every cartel in the country save for two that are extremely powerful. 1. KE Banks 2. KE Media Both are very powerful, and influential, and synergise so well to protect each other’s interests. For the public good, a way must be found,” he said.

The remarks were met with criticism from a section of the media, who accused him of trying to interfere with the freedom of the press.

A statement from the Editors Guild condemned his statement, saying the senator’s sentiments are a threat to media freedom.

On Tuesday, Mutahi in a thinly veiled attack on Ruto’s regime, told the head of state that he can kill the messenger, but he cannot kill the message.

He also told Ruto and his coterie to leave the media alone and instead work for suffering Kenyans.

“Happy Birthday President Ruto. You can kill the messenger, But not the message. They stoned Stephen of the Bible. That did not stop the message of Christ.

“Leave the media alone,” Mutahi wrote on his Twitter page.

