Thursday, March 30, 2023 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has warned President William Ruto against arresting Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga.

In a tweet on Thursday, Ngunyi said that the move will not work but challenged the Head of State to give it a try.

“Dear Ruto, what happens after #MaandamanoThursdays and then Mondays? Will you do something or kill someone? Arresting Raila will not Work. But it is worth trying. You need to test the limits of our Democracy. It is just an experiment. Or is It?” Ngunyi posed.

Ngunyi’s remarks come days after Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua claimed that there is a plan to arrest the former Prime Minister.

Speaking on Monday in Kibra, Nairobi, Karua asked Raila supporters to come out in solidarity should he be arrested.

“Hawa walagai wako na mpango ya kushika Baba, wakimguza watakua waameguza Kenya. Mimi nawaomba wakikaribia Baba tutatoka sisi Kenya yote hatutakubali na tusilegeze lazima bei ya unga irudi chini,” Karua claimed.

