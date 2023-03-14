Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 14, 2023 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja could be Raila Odinga’s mole planted in UDA to spy on President William Ruto.

Lately, Sakaja has been leaning towards Raila Odinga’s Azimio; something that has not gone down well with Kenya Kwanza, who accused him of being a mole.

On Sunday, Sakaja appealed to Ruto not to listen to the hardliners surrounding him and look for Raila as a matter of urgency for a sit down to avert the looming mass action; something that raised a lot of suspicions considering that Kenya Kwanza has ruled out any negotiation with Baba.

And yesterday, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna asked Sakaja to prepare the city ahead of the planned demos by Azimio on Monday next week; a clear indication that he could be on Raila’s payroll.

In a statement via Twitter, Senator Sifuna requested the Governor to provide clean public toilets and drinkable water.

“Governor Sakaja should focus on preparing the City for our visitors on the 20th. We want clean public toilets, drinkable water in the CBD, our ambulances and medical facilities on standby, traffic marshalls to guide traffic and protect the visitors,” Sifuna tweeted.

