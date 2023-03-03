Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 3, 2023 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has sent a message to President William Ruto’s government after police tear-gassed his supporters who had converged at Jacaranda Grounds on Friday.

Police reportedly fired teargas at ODM supporters who were peaceful and were not demonstrating

In reaction to the incident, Babu first asked the police to explain to him what they were doing in his constituency without seeking permission from him.

He also urged the Ruto government to buy more teargas canisters since ODM and Azimio leaders are preparing for a mother of all mass action that will cause panic inside the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration.

“What are all these policemen doing at Jacaranda grounds in Embakasi East Republic without my permission? Please buy more Teargas. It’s time to swing not sing,” Babu who is an ardent supporter of Azimio leader Raila Odinga wrote on his Facebook page.

Azimio mass action rallies are set to begin next week to pressurise Ruto’s government to lower the cost of living.

