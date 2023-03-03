Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 3, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has dropped another bombshell indicating that former IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati worked in cahoots with President William Ruto to rig his victory in the last year’s general election.

Speaking during a meeting with Muslim Clerics in Nairobi yesterday, Raila claimed that Chebukati only invited Ruto at Bomas for the official declaration of the 2022 presidential results, which raised more questions than answers.

Raila noted that Chebukati only invited him in the last minutes before the results were announced whereas he had invited Ruto and his coalition’s members two days earlier.

According to him, Ruto had adequate time to prepare for the event while he was kept in the dark regarding preparations for the day.

He claimed that the presence of Ruto’s family, including his mother, at Bomas was proof that the former IEBC Chair was aware of the outcome in the disputed polls.

“I was not invited but Ruto was invited two days prior. Even his parents were present at the Bomas. I was only informed in the last minutes that I was required to be at Bomas,” Raila noted.

Raila was conspicuously missing at the event marred by chaos at the Bomas of Kenya, with his section of his supporters clashing with Kenya Kwanza delegates and IEBC officials during the declaration of the presidential results of the 2022 election, and now we know why he didn’t show up.

