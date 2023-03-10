Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, March 10, 2023 – Detectives have launched investigations into the mysterious death of Jeff Mwathi, a 24-year-old interior designer who died at Dj Fatxo’s apartment along Thika Road last month.

Jeff’s death has been a subject of discussion on social media for days and as the probe goes on, there are gaps to be filled by homicide detectives to unravel the murder.

The sleuths will seek to establish how long Mwathi had known Dj Fatxo and what was his history with the other two men captured on CCTV camera at the singer’s apartment on the fateful day he died.

Detectives are also seeking to establish the collective s3xual orientation of the deceased and the suspects.

Detectives also want to establish how the two men who were at Dj Fatxo’s apartment reacted after they learnt that he died by suicide since it is alleged that they remained indoors.

In normal circumstances, there is a way friends will behave if they learn about the sudden death of one of their close buddies.

However, the two men reportedly remained indoors even after learning that Mwathi’s body had been discovered lying lifeless on the apartment’s compound.

“It is peculiar that the two left (Mr) Mwathi in the house, went down together and it was when they were up that the deceased exited the house to end up dead in the compound. There is a way under normal circumstances buddies will behave and this is a matter to be analysed with the help of experts and study of footages retrieved,” a report by DCI reads.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.