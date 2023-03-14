Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, March 14, 2023 – A heartbreaking video showing the moment a Ghanaian dad wept profusely at his son’s funeral ceremony has made the rounds on social media.

The deceased was just 29 years old.

His father who was present at his funeral ceremony moved to a banner with his son’s photo on it and broke down in tears as he prayed for the repose of his son’s soul.

Watch the heartbreaking video below