Tuesday, March 28, 2023 – NTV reporter, Winnie Chepkemoi, was attacked and injured by Kalenjin goons while covering the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition protests in Kapsoit centre on Monday, March 27, 2023.

Winnie had hired a taxi to ferry her to the shopping centre after chaos broke out.

Upon her arrival, the reporter witnessed the goons searching vehicles and checking identification cards to ascertain that those using the route were from the local community.

They were mostly targeting the Luos.

“Once I reached there, I saw people from the community moving around searching the vehicles and I quickly pulled out my camera to capture the scene,” Chepkemoi said.

“While I was still capturing the scene, I heard the rowdy youths saying that I was one of the enemies…One man asked, ‘Who are you?’” she added.

According to Ms Chepkemoi, the rowdy youths harassed her, knocked her down several times, and injured her leg.

She attempted to identify herself as a journalist, but they could not hear of it or even look at her media tag.

The journalist was taken to Siloam Hospital in Kericho town for treatment and later reported the matter to Kapsoit Police Station under OB number 32/27/03/2023.

She couldn’t hold back tears while narrating the incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.