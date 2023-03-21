Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 – Gospel singer Dishon Mirugi reportedly spent the whole of Saturday driving around the city with the body of Pastor Elizabeth Wanjiru in his car as all police stations refused to accept it for fear he had tampered with the crime scene.

He claims she hanged herself in the wardrobe after he left her in his house to run some errands along Thika Road.

However, detectives read mischief in her death and have since launched investigations.

Below is a heartbreaking photo of Elizabeth’s body lying in the singer’s car as he drove around for hours.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.