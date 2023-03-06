Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 6, 2023 – Paris Hilton has spoken out about her regrets over the sex tape she made with her ex-boyfriend, Rick Salomon, which was leaked in the early 2000s.

Talking about it in her upcoming book Paris: The Memoir, (out March 14), she said her ex, who she doesn’t name, but refers to by his nickname ‘Scum,’ made her feel ‘pressured’ into doing it.

In an excerpt that appears in The Times, Paris, 42, said: ‘I don’t remember that much about the night he wanted to make a videotape while we made love.

‘He had often said it was something he did with other women, but I felt weird and uncomfortable about it. I always told him, “I can’t. It’s too embarrassing”.’

She added: ‘He told me if I wouldn’t do it, he could easily find someone who would, and that was the worst thing I could think of – to be dumped by this grown man because I was a stupid kid who didn’t know how to play grown-up games.’

Paris also admitted that she drank alcohol and took Quaaludes prior to the making of the tape. But she was horrorstruck when a 37-second clip of the video began circulating online years later.

Paris has said she begged ‘Scum’ not to release the full version of the tape but he said he had every right to sell something that belonged to him.

Saying she believed her ‘life was over,’ Paris said she felt as though her ‘self-worth’ was in ruins.

And while her family were devastated by the tape, Paris said that if she had chosen to sell the tape, she would have owned it but the decision was taken out of her hands.

Paris also told Harper’s Bazaar magazine this month that she did not have strong sexual urges before she met her husband Carter Reum.

‘I was known as a sex symbol, but anything sexual terrified me,’ said the Simple Life veteran which led her to believe she may be asexual.

‘I called myself the “kissing bandit” because I only liked to make out. A lot of my relationships didn’t work out because of that.’

Paris is now married to Carter Reum with whom she shares a child with.