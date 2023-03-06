Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 06 March 2023 – Amira has opened up about her flopped marriage with her ex-husband Jimal during a question and answer session on Instagram.

The mother of two said Jimal was violent and abusive but she stayed in the toxic marriage for the sake of her sons.

Amira said if she had a chance to go back in time, she wouldn’t have picked Jimal as the father of her kids.

“I love my kids to death and if I had a choice to go back in time and make the right decisions. I wouldn’t have picked him as their father, unfortunately,” she said.

According to her, her kids know and understand everything that is happening.

“They are big boys, they know everything that’s been happening. I stayed in a toxic and violent marriage because of them, held onto a marriage that was already broken,” she added.

The business lady said she will never forgive her ex-husband, adding that he is the worst person that she has ever met.

“He was the worst person I have ever met and I loathe him with passion, I will never forgive him and even if I die today, I wouldn’t want him to bury me or even mourn me,” she said.

Amira also confirmed that she officially divorced Jamal in 2022 and is hopeful to get married again someday.

Below are screenshots of her question-and-answer session.

The Kenya DAILY POST.