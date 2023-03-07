Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 7, 2023 – Jeff Mwathi, the 24-year-old man who died under mysterious circumstances after spending the night partying with Mugithi singer DJ Fatxo at Quiver Lounge, is a nephew to Samidoh.

Although initial reports indicated that he committed suicide by jumping from the 12th floor apartment where Dj Faxto lives, it is now emerging that he might have been murdered and the suicide theory is just a cover up.

Jeff was buried last Friday in Nakuru County and every speaker during the funeral noted there was mischief in his untimely death.

Samidoh attended the burial alongside his fiancée Senator Karen Nyamu.

The two said just few words and a seemingly heartbroken Samidoh sang some verses of his songs but his elder brother Kariz Magic spilled the beans.

“It is sad burying such young kids. He called Samidoh and I uncles. He was a promising person. What you are hearing we know justice will be found” Magic said.

Samidoh said he was in constant communication with him.

The firstborn in a family of two came to Nairobi in 2019.

He engaged in among other things shooting videos for musicians.

It was said that he was close to DJ Fatxo and sometimes slept at his place where he was found dead, his body in despicable state after the fall.

According to his eulogy, Jeff studied at NIBS College and was planning to advance his education abroad.

Last evening, a call for investigations into his death started and picked tempo on social media, with family and friends requesting the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to intervene.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.