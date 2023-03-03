Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 3, 2023 – Singer Ayra Starr has debunked rumors of dating fellow Mavin Artiste, Rema, describing him as her ‘Brother in Christ’.

In an interview with Kiss 100 published on Thursday March 2, the Sability crooner reacted to the rumors, adding that she had never heard of such. She said;

“I don’t know. I haven’t heard that before”

Ayra Starr added, “That’s my brother in Christ o.”

Watch a clip from the interview below