Thursday, 09 March 2023 – Dj Faxto’s lawyer Charles Mugane has revealed that the singer is fully cooperating with the police as investigations into the death of Jeff Mwathi, who died in his apartment under mysterious circumstances, continues.

Mugane said Fatxo has always honored the summons by law enforcement.

“My client is fully cooperating with the police in investigations. He has cooperated with the police in all the summons from the DCI since the matter happened on February 22, 2023. He is also being given legal advice to cooperate every time with the investigating authority fully.”

Jeff Mwathi died on February 22, 2023, at an apartment building where Fatxo lives along Thika Road.

According to Mwathi’s uncle, Fatxo and the three ladies left the house at around 4 am, leaving Jeff with two other men.

“The two men also left the house and went down to the parking, and looked around.

Fatxo’s cousin was also seen making a call, and then Jeff fell from the 10th floor,” he said.

The family is hoping to find justice for their kin.

According to the police report, Fatxo said Mwathi jumped from an open bedroom window.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.