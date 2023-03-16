Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 16, 2023 – 30 year old Joseph Kang’ethe was among the two robbers killed by police after raiding Unaitas bank in Murang’a where they made away with huge sums of money.

Kang’ethe’s father said he learnt of the incident through the media after he saw photos of his son together with the other suspect handcuffed and sitting down.

Shortly after, he saw other photos of their bodies sprawled on the ground.

“When I saw the first photo I was expecting that he would be taken to court but the turn of events was shocking and we are having many questions,” he said.

“We need answers on what transpired after they were arrested because they ought to have been taken to court but not executed in such a manner,” he added.

He revealed his son was an ex-police officer.

He served in the service for four years from 2017 to 2021.

He was dismissed from the service for deserting duties.

The slain robber has been doing casual jobs in the village.

His father did not know that he was secretly involved in criminal activities.

“He has been doing casual jobs and at no at point did I suspect that he could be involved in any criminal activities,” he added.

Kang’ethe said his son grew up an obedient man and had no mischief even in school.

The slain bank robber was shot 9 times at close range after he was arrested.

