Wednesday March 29, 2023 – Former Saudi Arabia manager, Herve Renard has signed a deal to become the new head coach of the French women’s national team.

On Tuesday, May 28, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) said that Renard requested his contract be terminated.

The SAFF also revealed that the French Football Federation has offered the 54-year-old the women’s coaching job.

“[Renard] has an offer from the French Federation and expressed his desire to take this opportunity,” SAFF president Yasser Al-Misehal told Saudi Sports Channel.

“We were informed four days before the current international window and I received a letter from the French Federation, and consulted with the board of directors and we decided to accept this request.”

Renard will replace Corinne Diacre, who was sacked after several key players in the French team said they would no longer represent their country under her leadership.

His appointment will see him lead the team to this year’s Women’s World Cup which will take place from 20 July to 20 August in Australia and New Zealand.

Renard guided Saudi Arabia to a shock 2-1 win against Argentina at last year’s World Cup in Qatar.

He led Zambia and Côte d’Ivoire to the Africa Cup of Nations titles in 2012 and 2015.