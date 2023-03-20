Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, March 20, 2023 – There was drama at Bondeni police station in Nakuru after a group of youth confronted some rogue cops who planted drugs on them.

In the video shared on Twitter, the disgruntled youths could be seen confronting the cops at the station while accusing them of pressing trumped-up charges against them.

They denied that they were in possession of the drugs as alleged by the cops.

The cops were covered in shame as the fearless youths blasted them in front of their bosses.

Watch the dramatic video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.