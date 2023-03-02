Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 2, 2023 – President William Ruto is in the spotlight for the wrong reasons yet again. This is after he was accused of using an unnamed politician to grab public land in Lang’ata.

The politician has already put a notice, using the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), to evict 1,200 families from the land to facilitate a smooth takeover of the land.

However, the representatives of the families accused the politician of using Ruto’s name to claim the land.

They argued that they had occupied the premises for over 15 years and wondered how an eviction order was issued to suddenly evict them from the premises.

“He seems to be operating above the law, selling public land, blocking public roads and charging citizens to access the same. He even states that he is selling the public land on behalf of His Excellency President William Samoei Ruto and that the NEMA Director General has authorised, endorsed and approved the same,” read part of an affidavit from the families’ representatives.

The families claimed that the politician demanded that they should give him half of the land for his personal development and he would offer them protection.

In addition, they alleged that the politician had taken charge of public roads whereby they were charged for its use.

The families have now moved to court to block the politician from grabbing the land on behalf of President William Ruto.

Court documents revealed that the land-based in Lang’ata comprises residential properties, a church and a school.

The claimants added that the politician used fake title deeds in a bid to acquire the land meant for public use.

Among the orders, the families sought included blocking the politician or any private individual from demolishing their houses or forcefully occupying their premises.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.