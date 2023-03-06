Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 6, 2023 – Former Nairobi County Governor Dr. Evans Kidero‘s political star seems to be shining again, going by what he did on Monday.

Kidero was among 224 candidates shortlisted for the Chief Administrative Secretaries (CAS) by Public Service Commission (PSC) a fortnight ago.

Kidero appeared for an interview on March 1, and he seems to have passed the interview going by what he announced on Monday.

In a social media post, Kidero said he met with top investors from the United States of America who paid him a courtesy call at his office in Nairobi.

The former county boss, who has a dozen corruption cases, revealed that he met with Cameron James and other top officials from the United States of America embassy.

They discussed matters of importance, including the partnership between the United States and the government of President William Ruto.

Kidero further stated that Ruto’s administration is set to gain massively from the initiative that was launched and that Kenyans will see million-dollar projects that will be launched in the country.

Here are photos of Kidero meeting an American investor at his Nairobi office.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.