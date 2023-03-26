Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, March 26, 2023 – President William Ruto has been forced to come down from his high horse and chest thumping and literally plead with Azimio Leader Raila Odinga ahead of next week’s demonstrations.

Speaking in Migori County yesterday, Ruto unexpectedly changed his tune and pleaded with Raila Odinga to drop anti-government demonstrations and support his administration.

The Head of State stated that he supported Raila and even helped him secure the Prime Minister’s post after the 2007 General Election in former late President Mwai Kibaki’s administration.

Ruto pleaded with Raila insisting that supporting his administration was the right thing to do in returning the favour.

“The work we did is the one that made Raila Odinga a Prime Minister. Ever since, has he ever received any other seat close to that of a Prime Minister?” Ruto posed.

“So, I want to ask Raila, I supported and even campaigned for you and have voted for you. When will you ever vote for me?” Ruto asked the former Prime Minister.

Further, he asked Raila to back his 2027 Presidential bid.

“When will you ever campaign for me? Why are you holding protests against my government?” Let him return the favour and vote for me, I suffered a lot while supporting him.”

“Instead of planning anti-government protests, you should prepare to vote for me,” Ruto stated.

Ruto’s tone in Migori was uncharacteristic of the president who a few hours ago had dared Raila to face him man to man instead of terrorizing innocent mama mbogas and boda bodas with his demonstrations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST