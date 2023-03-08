Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 – President William Ruto seems to be not enjoying his position as the country’s head of state, going by what he ordered his security to do on Wednesday morning.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga announced that his planned mass action will start on Thursday if Ruto’s government doesn’t reduce the prices of basic commodities like Unga and fuel.

With the intelligence telling Ruto that Raila means business on his threat for mass action, he ordered Reece officers guarding the state house to erect roadblocks in case Jakom’s supporters try to storm the House on the Hill.

The officers said they were under instructions not to allow the motorcyclists as they could be used to ferry crowds to State House for the protests.

General Service Unit(GSU) officers were deployed with spikes at various points on major roads including State House Road, State House Avenue, Processional Way, and Dennis Pritt, where they briefly stopped and questioned motorists.

The opposition chief has been leading a series of anti-government rallies countrywide.

The Azimio group has held anti-government rallies in Kamukunji, Jacaranda, and Jevanjee gardens in Nairobi.

They also held rallies in Machakos, Kisumu, Busia, Kisii and Kakamega.

The Thursday mass protests in Nairobi might disrupt services in the busy metropolis.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.