Thursday, March 23, 2023 – Flamboyant Nigerian preacher Anslem Madubuko has set tongues wagging after he shared a photo goofing around with his Kenyan wife Emmy Kosgey.

Netizens were quick to notice that Emmy’s tummy was popping out and wondered whether she is pregnant.

Madubuko and Emmy have been facing immense public pressure since they don’t have kids despite being married for a decade.

Emmy revealed in a past interview that although she is a stepmother to Madubuko’s kids, she was yearning to have her own kids someday.

Check out the photo that has left curious Netizens with endless questions.

Is the gospel songstress finally pregnant?

