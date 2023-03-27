Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday March 27, 2023 – English singer and songwriter, Harry Styles has sparked dating rumours with Emily Ratajkowski after they followed each other on Instagram

This is coming after Harry, 29, was spotted locking lips with American model and actress Emily, 31, in Tokyo. The stars were also seen dancing with each other as they stood alongside a silver people carrier while sheltering from the rain under an umbrella.

They shared a number of passionate kisses on the street outside, appearing to not care who saw them while in full view of onlookers.

Harry is currently performing in Japan as part of his Love On Tour series of worldwide gigs.

The pair are now said to be getting to know each other online and they have started following each other on Instagram.

It was reported at the end of last month that Harry had moved on from Olivia Wilde with someone else, although the mystery lady was not identified.

A source told the Mirror at the time: ‘Harry is seeing someone. He’s going to great lengths to keep her identity quiet after the circus surrounding his relationship with Olivia.

‘But his close circles all know about the romance. Though it’s early days, things seem to be going well.’

Emily had in recent months been linked to Pete Davidson. She filed for divorce from her film producer ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in September.

The married couple first split in July amid accusations that 42-year-old Sebastian was a ‘serial cheater’.

Meanwhile, Harry and actress Olivia, 39, went their separate ways in November after they found they had ‘different priorities that are keeping them apart’.