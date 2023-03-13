Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, March 13, 2023 – A grandmother was mauled to death by a pit bull dog she rescued as a starving stray from the street.

Anne Shields, a British woman living in Spain, named the dog Choccy after taking him into her holiday home in Macastre, near Valencia.

Speaking to The Sun her daughter said she wanted to put Choccy in a local shelter, but was told they had no space.

‘She was an animal lover and couldn’t bear the thought of throwing Choccy back on the streets,’ Sarah, 43, said.

Ms Shields, 67, decided to care for the dog until she could found him a home – but Choccy suddenly turned on her and started attacking her.

Neighbours alerted the police after hearing screams from the property, and they arrived to find the aged woman with ‘catastrophic’ head and arm injuries.

Police officers shot the dog after arriving at the scene to give medics a chance of saving the pensioner but she didn’t make it.