Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 – Kisumu County Governor Prof Anyang’ Nyong’o has indefinitely suspended demonstrations in the county.

Nyong’o announced the suspension on Wednesday.

This announcement by the governor comes hours before the planned protests by Azimio on Thursday.

The governor said the Azimio National Council in consultation with the Kisumu county executive had resolved that the Kisumu team will join demonstrations in Nairobi.

Kisumu has experienced violent protests that saw protesters clash with the police and some properties destroyed.

“The people of Kisumu should remain committed to the aspirations of Azimio and its campaign for a better Kenya,” Nyongo said

“I would like to appeal to the people to work in tandem with enforcement officers to maintain peace and security in our county,” Nyongo added

The county boss urged those who want to demonstrate on Thursday to go to Nairobi and join Azimio leader, Raila Odinga in protesting.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.