Thursday, March 30, 2023 – Nairobi County Governor, Johnson Sakaja, has banned anti-government demonstrations within the capital.

In a statement on Wednesday, Sakaja stated that Nairobi has already borne the brunt of Azimio’s mass protests the past two Mondays and is not prepared for another round of demonstrations.

“The Governor of Kisumu’s idea that he can export his demonstrations to Nairobi and make our county the capital of demonstrations and associated mayhem is preposterous and totally unacceptable.

“In the spirit of devolution, I would advice the Governor of Kisumu, Prof Anyang’ Nyong’o to keep his demonstrations to his county,” said Sakaja

He stated that going forward, demonstrations shall not be allowed to take place within the capital.

“It has been decided that further protests and demonstrations shall similarly no longer take place in any part of the city,” he said.

Sakaja made the statement after Kisumu Governor, Prof. Anyang Nyong’o suspended demonstrations in Kisumu County and urged Azimio supporters to go to Nairobi and demonstrate on Thursday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.