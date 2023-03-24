Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, March 24, 2023 – Kisii county Governor Simba Arati and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua have clashed over state appointments in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime.

Speaking in Kegogi on Friday, Gachagua asked the residents if the president should give former Kitutu Chache North MP Jimmy Angwenyi a job.

He said this would stop him from putting Sufurias on his head because is elderly and a respectable man.

“Na huyu mzee wetu Jimmy Angwenyi tuangalie mambo yake tumsaidie? bora asiende kuweka sufuria kwa kichwa kwa sababu ni mzee na mtu wa heshima ni wangapi wanasema Rais asaidie huyu mzee wetu Jimmy Angwenyi? (And this our elder Jimmy Angwenyi, should we help him to stop him from putting sufurias on his head? He is elderly and respectable. How many are saying the president should help him?)” he asked the crowd.

But in a rejoinder, Arati told Gachagua that old politicians like Angwenyi should be allowed to retire.

He said instead, the said jobs should be handed to youths who are the majority.

“I speak for the Kisii and I want to say that Ongwae and mzee Jimmy have been around for a while and we have young people. We are ready to give the elderly something small for medication, but when it comes to work that you want to be done for five years, give the youth,“ Arati said.

He added that once he finishes his two terms as governor, he will either seek the country’s top seat or retire.

The Kenyan DAILY POST