Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, March 11, 2023 – Immigration and Citizen Services Principal Secretary Julius Bitok has said Kenyans can now apply for marriage certificates through e-citizen.

Speaking during the closure of a workshop on Friday, Bitok said that a total of 5,318 services were being offered on the e-Citizen platform, calling on Kenyans to utilise it.

“One of the examples of services that have gone digital is marriages. If you want to get married, you can now apply for a marriage certificate from the comforts of your phone where you apply online, go for interviews and get your marriage certificate online,” Bitok said

The PS said the digitisation of marriage certificates will help boost government revenue.

This is good news to Kenyans, especially those from far areas who were required to stay for weeks in Nairobi waiting for the processing of the marriage certificate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST