Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 – Naira Marley hopes not to experience anything that would make him quit smoking.

The singer took to Twitter to say a short prayer.

“God please don’t let me see what will make me leave smoking. Amen,” he wrote.