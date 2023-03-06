Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, March 6, 2023 – A coterie of journalists from mainstream media, commonly known as Githeri media, has begged President William Ruto to appoint veteran journalist Bonnie Musambi as Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS).

Musambi was among the 224 candidates shortlisted for the plum position and appeared before the Public Service Commission (PSC) on Friday, March 3, for an interview.

Addressing the media, the journalists backed Musambi’s candidature, citing his professionalism and versatility, exuding confidence that he will post stellar results in any ministry he will be posted in.

The group said that during his time at Kenya Broadcasting Corporation(KBC), ‘Kijana Mtall’, as he was widely known, extended a helping hand to several members of the profession, aiding some to secure jobs and attachments in the field.

“Musambi helped me to secure a job at KBC. I know several other colleagues who credit their success in the media to him. If he has been able to help us, I am confident he will help a lot of Kenyans should he land the CAS position,” one journalist affirmed.

“I know him personally and I can say he is kind-hearted. He is currently educating over 30 needy students in primary and secondary schools.

“He supports women groups and through his radio station, Sang’u FM, he has employed several people, changing their lives,” noted another.

The Kenyan DAILY POST