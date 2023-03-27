Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday March 27, 2023 – Gigi Hadid has reacted to reports that her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik is dating Selena Gomez.

The supermodel, 27, and the singer, 30, had an off-and-on romance from 2015 to 2021 and share a two-year-old daughter called Khai.

News of their latest breakup went public in October 2021 amid Zayn’s explosive falling-out with Gigi’s mother Yolanda Hadid.

Zayn and Yolanda had an altercation in September 2021, and though he denied claims he was physically violent, he pled no contest to four harassment charges.

He was barred from contact with Yolanda or the security guard who saw the spat, and had to complete an anger management course and 360 days probation.

Meanwhile, Selena and Zayn are rumoured to be dating after TikTok user Klarissa Garcia posted a viral video in which she claimed a friend of hers is a hostess at a restaurant where they dined together.

The TikTok user claimed that Zayn and Selena were very “comfortable together” as they enjoyed a secret romantic dinner date in New York last week.

Now a source has come forward to say that Gigi has given the new romance her support.

Speaking to Us Weekly, the insider said: “Gigi has no problem whatsoever with Zayn dating.

“As long as he is happy and stable and continues to be a good co-parent to Khai, she’s fine with whoever he goes out with.”