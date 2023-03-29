Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 29, 2023 – KANU National Chairperson Gideon Moi has emerged from hiding and addressed the ongoing Azimio mass action by Raila Odinga and the subsequent invasion of former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Northlands City by goons alleged to be working on Deputy President Rigathi Gachaua’s payroll.

Speaking for the first time after going missing for a while, Moi condemned the chaos witnessed during the two demonstration exercises and the destruction of property, including the invasion of Northlands City.

According to the KANU party leader, while the Constitution prescribes the right to picket, Kenyans should remain united despite being on different sides of the political divide.

“Even as we exercise the right to picket under Article 37, we must all be emphatic in denouncing the destruction of private property in any part of this country, be it a stall, shop, supermarket, or even farm,” Moi stated.

The KANU leader also spoke against the escalation of political indifference into religious conflict following the torching of a church and mosque in Kibra.

“Our different political inclinations should not degenerate into religious animosity. The Constitution acknowledges the supremacy of the Almighty God in the Preamble and the freedom of religion, thus reaffirming the importance of religious tolerance despite our beliefs,” he noted.

Moi maintained a low profile after the announcement of the August 2022 General Elections and the subsequent Supreme Court ruling on the presidential petition.

Despite KANU being a coalition party member, he did not join co-principals Raila Odinga, Martha Karua, and Kalonzo Musyoka in the mass protests.

The Kenyan DAILY POST