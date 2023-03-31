Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday March 30, 2023 – Ghanaian Tik Tok sensation, Ahuofe Abrantie, popularly known as Tupac, has reportedly died.

According to Occupygh, Ahoufe, who had amassed over 3 million followers on TikTok and half a million followers on Instagram, passed at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital on Thursday, March 30.

GHBase reports that he died after battling an undisclosed sickness for some time.

Popular Kumasi-rapper, Jay Bhad of Asakaa Boys fame also confirmed the news of Ahuofe’s death by sharing a video of the social media star with the caption; “Life too short, rest well Ahuofe, you gone (sic) be miss 4ever.”

The content creator, who is referred to as Ghana’s Tupac found fame months ago as a result of his uncanny resemblance with the late American rapper, 2Pac.

Life too short 💔rest well ahoufe 😭

U gonna be miss 4ever pic.twitter.com/ZcMVlM20QV — Return Of Okomfo Anokye👿 (@JayBahd1) March 30, 2023