Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday March 30, 2023 – A member of Ghana’s Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Hon. Sam George has reacted to the comments made by the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris on protecting the rights of the LGBTQ community in Ghana.

Harris had called for the anti -LGBTQ bill in Ghana to be thrashed and for the rights of the LGBTQ community to be protected.

Hon Sam George who has been a strong pioneer of the anti-LGBTQ Bill, has now lambasted the US Government. Speaking during an interview on TV XYZ, the lawmaker said he can’t fathom why the American government is not forcing countries like Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Russia to pass a bill legalizing LGBTQ.

He said;

“The American Government are a bunch of hypocrites!! Why won’t they force Qatar, Saudi Arabia, or Russia to pass a bill legalizing LGBTQ? Why are they interested in pushing the agenda into African countries? The President has failed Ghanaians!”

George added that homosexuality is not part of the culture of Ghanaians and will never be legalized hence the reason he is working hard to make sure the anti–LGBTQ bill is passed.