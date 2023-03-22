Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday March 21, 2023 – Gerard Pique has disclosed that he is “very happy” with the recent changes in his life following his split with Shakira and retirement from football.

The former Barcelona defender also insisted he’s not concerned about his public image.

The 36-year-old and his new girlfriend Clara Chia, 23, have been on the receiving end of his ex’s barbs in diss songs the Colombian beauty has released since their break-up last year.

Shakira slammed the new couple in a hit song with Argentinian DJ Bizarrap released earlier this year, comparing her to a Rolex and Clara Chia to a Casio in a series of withering put-downs.

She performed the track on the Jimmy Fallon late-night show just over a week ago before talking about her break-up with Pique, raising eyebrows by revealing her two children with the retired footballer were in the studio audience.

The former Spain international shut down a question about Shakira for the second time in less than a week, in a new interview over the weekend, saying that he wasn’t going to talk about it because “he didn’t feel like it.”

He told Spanish newspaper El Pais: ‘Each parent has the responsibility to try to do the best for their children.

‘It’s about protecting them. That’s the work of all parents with their children. That’s what I’m focused on and that’s my job as a father.’

Insisting he was doing “what he wanted”, he added: ‘The day I die, I will look behind me and I hope to have done everything I wanted.

‘I want to be true to myself. I’m not going to spend money on cleaning up my image.

‘The people I worry about and love are the ones that know me. I don’t care about the rest. I channel my energy into being with my people and giving them what I have. I am very happy.

‘There have been changes in my life and I have known how to maintain my happiness.’

Pique was recently asked on a Spanish radio show if he has heard his ex Shakira’s famous song about their bitter breakup, Marca.com reports.

The footballer was making an appearance on RAC1 when he was asked about the track No.1 TQG from Shakira which includes barbed lyrics about her ex and his new girlfriend.

‘Yes, obviously,’ the ex-Barcelona player replied, before adding: ‘I don’t want to talk about it’.

Referring to the two children he shares with Shakira, he continued: ‘We have a responsibility, those of us who are parents must protect our children. Each one makes their decisions. I don’t feel like talking anymore. I just want my children to be well.’

‘I have always had a close relationship with my children. Nothing makes me happier than making my son happy.’

‘Each one makes the decisions that he believes are the best. I do things in a certain way, I try to do it in the best way. I am fine, happy.’

