Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, March 6, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has vowed to reveal individuals from the previous regime who stole billions of shillings as the country focused on the August 2022 General Election results.

Speaking on Sunday at Jesus Winner Ministry, Roysambu, Gachagua claimed that senior government officials who included Cabinet Secretaries went on a looting spree soon after President William Ruto was declared the winner by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

According to Gachagua, the officials initiated the massive theft of up to Sh24 billion when it became apparent that President Ruto had won against their candidate, Azimio’s Raila Odinga.

“On realising that the election was lost, they stole all the money and transported it in gunny bags. Between the day IEBC announced Mr. Ruto as President and the time he was sworn in they looted more than Sh24 billion,” Gachagua alleged.

The petition, the DP added, was a cover to allow the powerful government officials-whose details he promised to reveal to empty public coffers without raising suspicion.

“Even the Mzee (presidential candidate Odinga) did not want to file the petition but he was pushed to do so to give them room to steal public money between the time of the hearing of the petition and the swearing-in,” he said.

The second in command explained that the looted money was transported via Wilson Airport—police airwing—to private homes.

“They were aware that the case was lost and so they wanted to loot and go their way. In the next few days I will tell Kenyans who stole the money,” he said recalling that he was castigated for saying this truth on the day of the inauguration.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.