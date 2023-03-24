Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 24, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader Raila Odinga to lead his supporters towards development and not demos.

Speaking in Kitutu Chache North on Friday, Gachagua said the country is facing an economic problem and the planned demos will not make it worse.

“Inchi yetu ya Kenya inahitaji maandeleo, hatukai maandano ambayo itazorotesha uchumi wetu, kwa hivyo, yeye (Raila) asaidie watu wake waache kuvaa sufuria kwa kichwa,” Gachagua said.

He also said he should lead them in a way that they can acquire their lands, matatus, and start various businesses.

During the Monday Azimio demonstrations, Gachagua said Kenya lost Sh2 billion because of the closed businesses in the Nairobi CBD.

However, he did not substantiate his claims.

“We are happy that President William Ruto is in charge and has ensured that no life has been lost and no property has been destroyed,” Gachagua said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST