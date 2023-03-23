Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 23, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has castigated religious leaders who are calling for a dialogue between President William Ruto and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

Speaking on Thursday, Gachagua said that religious leaders should not ask the government to fall into blackmail.

“Don’t request us to sanction blackmail and impunity. Because what Raila is doing is blackmailing us into talks. How can you ask us to fall into the trap of blackmail, threats and intimidation?” He posed.

This comes after religious leaders mounted pressure on the president and opposition leader to dialogue for peace in the country.

The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) said while leaders from the ruling administration should avoid chest-thumping, those in the opposing camp must agree to talks.

The Bishops, led by their chairperson Martin Kivuva, said the blame games by two factions of leaders cannot help solve the myriad of problems facing Kenyans but only serve to worsen it.

“There cannot be a good reason to resort to the standoff and defiance of our leaders to the detriment of Kenyans,” Kivuva said.

The two, he said, ought to sit down and establish a common ground on the ills facing the country.

They acknowledged that Kenyans were grappling with the high cost of living that needs urgent intervention.

The clergy pointed out that they are willing to help in mediating to ensure a common ground is reached.

Archbishop Anthony Muheria said the nation is in a “difficult situation” at the moment and concerted efforts are needed to fix it.

