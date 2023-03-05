Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, March 5, 2023 – Siaya County Governor James Orengo has attacked Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for criticising former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Speaking on Saturday during the burial ceremony of Luo elder Ker Willis Opiyo Otondi in Kisumu, Orengo said when Raila was fighting for multi-party democracy in the country, Gachagua was still a District Officer in late dictator Moi’s regime.

“We are coming out, an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth,” Orengo said.

He further said Raila has never been taken to court about anything, and Gachagua can’t make it his mandate to be speaking about Raila in public.

Gachagua has on several occasions addressed Raila’s political rallies, saying his boss President William Ruto is not open for a handshake.

Gachagua said the only discussion that would happen with the opposition leader was on how to have him exit politics.

