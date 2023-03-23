Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 23, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government led by President William Ruto is open to dialogue with Azimio One Kenya alliance leader, Raila Odinga and former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking in Murang’a County on Thursday, Gachagua maintained the talks must revolve around how public money was looted during the last days of the Uhuru administration.

Gachagua, however, maintained that they will not engage over the elections and a power-sharing deal as requested by Raila Odinga.

“It is okay if they want us to talk with Raila. However, we must also have discussions with Uhuru Kenyatta. Let them explain to us over the Ksh15 billion that was disbursed in 15 minutes,”

“Talking about a power-sharing deal cannot happen. That is the only option. If they want to call us hardliners then there is no problem,” he stated.

The second in command acknowledged that several forces, including religious leaders were pushing for a truce between Ruto and Raila amid scheduled weekly demonstrations for Monday and Thursday.

He noted that the ODM boss was laying a trap for Ruto – similar to his tactics before the 2018 handshake.

Consequently, he advised the religious leaders to have a sit-down with the ODM boss and advise him against the demonstrations.

“Don’t request us to sanction blackmail and impunity. How can you ask us to fall into the trap of blackmail, threats and intimidation?

“We ask our spiritual leaders to pray for Raila Odinga so that God can touch his heart and move away from the spirit of destruction and impunity,” he stated.

However, Raila denied they were interested in having a handshake with Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST