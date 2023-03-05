Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, March 5, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed a major scandal that happened in August last year immediately after President William Ruto won the August 9, 2022, Presidential election.

Speaking on Friday evening when he met professionals from Tetu Constituency in a Nairobi hotel, Gachagua sensationally alleged that top officials in former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government looted a total of Sh16 billion from the National Treasury before President William Ruto was sworn in.

The second in command claimed that Sh10 billion was stolen during the Presidential election petition while a further Sh 6 billion was carted away just two days before the August 9 general election.

“Two days before the elections, they stole Sh6 billion and pretended to sell some shares from Telkom. When there was a case before the Supreme Court, they stole another Sh10 billion purportedly to pay some contractors,” Gachagua said.

“Money was being brought in cartons at Wilson Airport and flown in choppers to people’s homes. And these are the people now unasikia wanaambiwa kuja andika statement kidogo, anaingia ndege anatoroka. And these people, who are thieves, were calling others thieves. They ripped this country…. They took everything,” Gachagua added.

The DP said the current sorry state of the country’s economy was triggered by the former government’s wanton looting of public funds.

The Kenyan DAILY POST