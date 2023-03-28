Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday March 28, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has opened up on why he supported President William Ruto during the 2022 General Election.

According to Gachagua, he decided to support the Head of State after he explained to the Mt. Kenya region how they could make money.

“Sisi ni watu wa kutafuta pesa, hapo ndio tunakuanga, ndio maana tuliunga Rais mkono, alipotueleza akona mpango ya vile tutapata pesa, tulikubali. Si mnajua pesa ni sabuni ya roho? The DP posed.

At the same time, he castigated Azimio Leader Raila Odinga over anti-government protests, noting that he is ready to deal with him head-on.

“Huyo mzee wa maadamano alisema ataenda kuvamia State House, rais amemngoja kuliko kuenda pale kuonana na rais ameenda kuvamia mali ya watu. Si kama yeye ni mwanaume angeenda pale akutane na rais. Kama umeogopa kukutana na rais hapana haribu mali ya watu, kuja kwangu,” said Gachagua.

”Kama hujui Kimani Ichun’gwah na Ndindi Nyoro na mimi enda utafute Uhuru Kenyatta umuulize sisi ni rangi gani. Huyo mzee awachane na Nyoro na Inchungwah anikujie tuekezane mambo mawili matatu,” he added.

